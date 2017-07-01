DeKalb announces Fourth of July trash pickup schedule

Trash pickup over the Fourth of July holiday will see a revised schedule with the Sanitation Division closed Tuesday, July 4.

Due to the holiday, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the revised collection schedule below:

Monday, July 3 – Normal collection day.

– Normal collection day. Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day observed; no collection service.

– Independence Day observed; no collection service. Wednesday, July 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, July 4, will be serviced on Wednesday, July 5.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, July 4, will be serviced on Wednesday, July 5. Thursday, July 6 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, July 5, will be serviced on Thursday, July 6.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, July 5, will be serviced on Thursday, July 6. Friday, July 7 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, July 6, will be serviced on Friday, July 7.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900, sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.