Atlanta announces July Fourth trash pickup schedule

The city of Atlanta has announced the trash pick-up schedule for July 4.

In observance of the holiday, there will be no waste collection service on July 4. Solid waste pickup services, including household garbage, recycling and yard trimmings will be delayed by one day for all customers, except customers whose trash is picked up on Mondays, according to a press release.

Monday customers will receive pickup as scheduled on Monday.

Tuesday customers will receive pickup as scheduled on Wednesday.

Wednesday customers will receive pickup as scheduled on Thursday.

Thursday customers will receive pickup as scheduled on Friday.

Friday customers will receive pickup as scheduled on Saturday.

For any questions about trash pick-up, residents can call the city customer service center by dialing 311. The helpline will have a reduced schedule of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3 and will be closed July 4. Most city offices will be closed all day July 3 and 4.