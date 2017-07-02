City Springs’ residential section debuts brand name

The residential part of the City Springs civic center in Sandy Springs has announced a brand name.

The 295-unit complex of apartments and townhomes, from developers Carter and Selig Enterprises, will be called Aston City Springs.

The “Aston” name has no particular local reference, according to Carter marketing manager Burgoyne Fite.

“We wanted to select a name that was unique and alluded [to] luxury – as a nod to the style and quality of the residences,” Fite said.

The development’s official address is 6400 Blue Stone Road, within the City Springs site.

A public-private partnership in redevelopment, the City Springs project also includes a new City Hall, a city-run performing arts center, a large park, and retail and restaurant space. City Springs is under construction along Roswell Road between Mount Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road.

The Aston housing section is scheduled to open in early 2018, about six months before the rest of the complex. Carter and Selig have yet to announce specific rental rates and sales prices for the units. For more information, see astoncitysprings.com.