DeKalb launches new glass recycling program

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is launching a new glass recycling drop-off program. An official launch event will be held Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m., at the Sanitation Division administration building, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur, according to a press release.

Effective Monday, July 17, DeKalb residents can no longer place glass in curbside single-stream recycling. Glass should be separated from other recyclable materials. For residents who don’t want to sort their glass and drop it off at a recycling center, they should throw it away with the rest of the non-recyclable trash.

All recycling collected at the drop-off locations will be used for manufacturing new glass containers and fiberglass. Before dropping off glass containers, residents should rinse all food and liquids. Only food and beverage glass containers that are blue, green, clear or brown glass will be accepted. The drop-off locations will not accept pane glass, light bulbs, ceramic glass or non-beverage and non-food containers.

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s glass recycling drop-off program offers 16 locations where county-operated glass recycling containers will be placed in parks, recreation centers, fire stations, libraries and Target store parking lots. Glass recycling containers will be available in each district and for a complete list of locations, please visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

For more information, contact Pauline A. Andrea, Sanitation Division public information officer, at 404-294-2092 or paandrea@dekalbcountyga.gov.