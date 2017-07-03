Brookhaven holding July 5 meeting on John Lewis school and Skyland Park
The city of Brookhaven will host an informational meeting regarding the future 900-seat John Lewis Elementary School
and construction of the new Skyland Park on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at Ashford Park, 2980 Redding Road, according to a press release.
Officials from DeKalb County Schools and the city of Brookhaven will be on hand to discuss key dates for Skyland Park and school construction, traffic impact and future community involvement.
Last year, the City Council voted to sell the original Skyland Park to the DeKalb County Board of Education for $4.7 million as the site for the new elementary school as part of the school district’s efforts to alleviate overcrowding in the Cross Keys cluster.
A new, smaller Skyland Park is being built on the site where the State Vital Records Office was located.
For more information, email brian.borden@brookhavenga.gov.