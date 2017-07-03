Dunwoody’s Fourth of July celebrates ‘A Small Town in a Big City’

Dunwoody’s annual Fourth of July parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and this year celebrates the theme “A Small Town in a Big City.”

The parade, hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, includes marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. The grand marshal this year is Alan Mothner, director of the Dunwoody Nature Center. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the festivities.

Following the parade, which typically lasts approximately two hours, a closing ceremony will be held in Dunwoody Village and will include the swearing in of new U.S. citizens.

