Peachtree Road Race to close several Buckhead roads July 4

The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held July 4, and most of Peachtree Road south of Lenox Road will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. A small section of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Parkway will be closed at 3 a.m.

The last wave of runners will start 9:10 a.m. and roads will reopen on a rolling basis once the final runners pass that area, an Atlanta Track Club spokesperson said.

Police will assist pedestrians crossing Peachtree Road, but said crossing will be difficult once the race beings at 7:30 a.m., according to Livable Buckhead in an advisory email.

Parking near the start are will be difficult, so Livable Buckhead suggests race participants take the MARTA Gold Line to the Lenox Station, which is closest station to the starting point. MARTA will begin running at 5 a.m. on July 4.

The Atlanta Track Club recommends spectators line up near Piedmont Road, Livable Buckhead said. The Buckhead Station on the MARTA Red Line is the closest station to Piedmont Road.

Lyft will offer 25 percent off two rides on July 4, Livable Buckhead said. Users of the ride share service must enter the code “PRR2017”. To get to the start area, enter “Peachtree Start”. When leaving the end area at Piedmont Park, the app will direct you to one of four suggested pick up points to meet the driver, Livable Buckhead said.

The full list of Buckhead road closures:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

The Atlanta Track Club, which hosts the race, has an interactive map online that includes suggested spectator areas.