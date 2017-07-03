Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on July 3, 2017.

Peachtree Road Race to close several Buckhead roads July 4

The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held July 4, and most of Peachtree Road south of Lenox Road will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. A small section of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Parkway will be closed at 3 a.m.

The last wave of runners will start 9:10 a.m.  and roads will reopen on a rolling basis once the final runners pass that area, an Atlanta Track Club spokesperson said.

Police will assist pedestrians crossing Peachtree Road, but said crossing will be difficult once the race beings at 7:30 a.m., according to Livable Buckhead in an advisory email.

Parking near the start are will be difficult, so Livable Buckhead suggests race participants take the MARTA Gold Line to the Lenox Station, which is closest station to the starting point. MARTA will begin running at 5 a.m. on July 4.

The Atlanta Track Club recommends spectators line up near Piedmont Road, Livable Buckhead said. The Buckhead Station on the MARTA Red Line is the closest station to Piedmont Road.

Lyft will offer 25 percent off two rides on July 4, Livable Buckhead said. Users of the ride share service must enter the code “PRR2017”. To get to the start area, enter “Peachtree Start”. When leaving the end area at Piedmont Park, the app will direct you to one of four suggested pick up points to meet the driver, Livable Buckhead said.

The full list of Buckhead road closures:

  • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
  • Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
  • Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
  • Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
  • Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Pritchard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
  • Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
  • Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
  • Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

The Atlanta Track Club, which hosts the race, has an interactive map online that includes suggested spectator areas.

Evelyn Andrews

About Evelyn Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*