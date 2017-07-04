$10,000 reward offered in Brookhaven school arson case

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a suspected arson case at a Brookhaven school early July 4.

DeKalb Fire Investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms released a photo of a man seen in surveillance video at the St. Martin Episcopal School on Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven when a fire broke out early July 4.

The fire occurred in the early childhood wing of the school. Animals kept at the school were saved, according to school officials. Summer camp beginning July 10 is slated to take place, according to a social media post from the school.

Persons with any information are being urged to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804. The call will be anonymous.

