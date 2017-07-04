Brookhaven Charter Review Committee announced

Five Brookhaven residents have been appointed to the city’s Charter Review Committee. The appointments were made by Mayor John Ernst and approved by the City Council at the June 29 council meeting.

Members are: Kevin Fitzpatrick, a lawyer who serves on the Oglethorpe University board of trustees; former Brookhaven mayor Rebecca Chase Williams; Pat Hoban, CEO of Capitol City Nissan; Jennifer Owens, deputy director of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute; and JD Clockadale, president of the Brookhaven Police Foundation.

The city is required by state law to review its charter every five years. Meetings of the committee will begin in November in which members will review each section and then make recommendations to the mayor and council.