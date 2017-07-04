Widgetized Section

Buckhead NPUs reschedule meetings for July Fourth

The two NPUs that cover Buckhead have rescheduled their July meetings due to the Fourth of July holiday.

NPU-B, the neighborhood planning unit that includes areas like Pine Hills, Lenox and Buckhead Village, will hold its meeting instead on July 5 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Phillip located at 2744 Peachtree Road.

Among the topics set for discussion and votes at the NPU-B meeting are an event in Charlie Loudermilk Park, an ordinance to save the iconic Henri’s Bakery sign, and several residential zoning applications.

NPU-A, which includes neighborhoods like Chastain Park, Tuxedo Park and Mt. Paran, will skip its July meeting and we will convene again on August 1, citing the lack of time-sensitive matters on its agenda.

All NPU meetings are open to the public.

