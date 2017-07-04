Photos: Highlights from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

The annual Dunwoody 4th of July Parade sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowner’s Association took place under a sunny sky. Thousands of people wearing red, white and blue lined the 2-mile route along Mount Vernon Road and into Dunwoody Village waving small American flags and cheering as scouts, cheerleaders, veterans, marching bands, first responders, politicians, floats and more ambled by. The theme this year was “A Small Town in a Big City.”

After the parade, nearly 80 people from 36 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens by Kevin Riddle, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Atlanta.

(Photos by Dyana Bagby)