Sandy Springs to start stormwater work at Hammond and Kayron drives July 5

Stormwater work in the area of Hammond and Kayron drives in Sandy Springs is scheduled to begin July 5 and run through Aug. 3, according to a city press release.

The work will include a closure of Kayron between Hammond and Valley Lane N.E. during the construction period, where work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The schedule may change depending on the weather.