Dunwoody seeks public input on transportation plan

The city of Dunwoody is seeking input on its proposed updates to its comprehensive transportation plan via the web and comments can be made through Friday, July 7.

The mayor and City Council is September approved spending $68,000 to hire Pond & Co. to come up with the updated plan.

The city’s transportation plan was originally developed in 2009. Since this time, efforts on several of the prioritized projects have begun and some have been completed. The primary purpose of the five-year update is to review and refresh the recommended project list and work program as well as explore enhancements to plan components such as pedestrian and bicycling facilities, according to city officials.

Read the draft plan update by clicking here.

A list of proposed new projects can be found by clicking here.

Some of the proposed new projects include:

Improve the intersection of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Womack Road by adding westbound left and right turn lanes.

Extend the dual eastbound left turn lanes at Meadow Lane at Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Construct an eastbound left turn lane within the median at the intersection of Meadow Lane and Ridgeview Road.

Construct a westbound right turn lane on Peachford Road at North Shallowford Road.

Construct left turn lanes on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Station/Trailridge Drive.

Implement a road diet on Ashford Center Parkway.

Construct a multi-use path that connects North Peachtree Road and Winters Chapel Road via Peeler Road and Tilly Mill Road.

Construct a multi-use trail system between the Withmere neighborhood, from Withan Drive, to Dunwoody Park and Austin Elementary School.

Coordinate with the cities of Peachtree Corners and Doraville to construct multi-modal improvements on the SR 141/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard frontage road.

Construct a multi-use trail on Tilly Mill Road between Womack Road and Mount Vernon Road.