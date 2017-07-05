Orchestra, Jewish Film Festival praise City Springs’ arts spaces

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival are praising City Springs as a possible venue for their work as the multi-use civic center’s arts facilities head toward a mid-2018 opening.

Officials from the orchestra and the film festival got a behind-the-scenes tour June 21 of the Sandy Springs facility, which is still under construction but rapidly taking shape. They are among many arts organizations, large and small, to tour the facility in recent months. While stopping short of committing to performances, they’re also the first arts groups to publicly voice “excitement” about City Springs.

“The City Springs facilities provide a wonderful space for arts and culture to continue to flourish in Sandy Springs,” said Jennifer Barlament, the orchestra’s executive director, via a spokesperson. “While the orchestra has no concrete plans to perform there currently, we are excited to explore options for future collaborations.”

The orchestra is part of the Woodruff Arts Center, which also includes the Alliance Theatre and the High Museum of Art. Mayor Rusty Paul said earlier this year that he has talked repeatedly with Woodruff officials about hosting various performances and exhibits at City Springs.

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, one of the largest in the world, already has a strong presence in Sandy Springs, with Lefont Theaters as a main venue. Kenny Blank, the festival’s executive director, said City Springs could make the festival even better.

“We have been watching with excitement and anticipation as City Springs takes form, bringing with it not just the promise of a beautiful state-of-the-art facility, but a vibrant community and cultural hub for Sandy Springs,” Blank wrote in an email. “I applaud Mayor Paul and city officials for the vision and collaborative spirit by which they have developed this project. The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival sees enormous opportunities for partnership, establishing City Springs as a central festival venue and magnet for thousands of moviegoers annually.”

City spokesperson Sharon Kraun said that City Springs’ performing arts center will include a digital film projector, a movie screen and surround-sound speakers. Having a film festival anchored there is one of the city’s desires, she said.

Among the other arts organizations that have toured City Springs, Kraun said, are the Atlanta Opera, Act3 Productions and Steve’s Live Music. Such corporations as Cox Communications have also toured the facility to see its spaces for possible company meetings, she said.

The city recently announced its proposed rental rates for the various public spaces in City Springs, which include discount rates for nonprofit organizations.

Located on Roswell Road between Mount Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road, City Springs will include two theaters and spaces for indoor and outdoor art exhibits. The facility also includes a new City Hall, housing, commercial space and parks.