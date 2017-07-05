Sandy Springs Police seek suspects in $72K cellphone robbery

Sandy Springs Police are seeking three armed robbers who stole an estimated $72,000 in cellphones and jewelry on Independence Day, then escaped state troopers after crashing a getaway car in Clayton County.

The trio targeted an AT&T store at 4600 Roswell Road at Windsor Parkway, part of Sandy Springs’ Gateway shopping center, near the Buckhead border. Two employees and two customers were forced to the ground at gunpoint, with some tied up and all of them forced into the store’s safe room.

The robbers took 68 cellphones valued at $65,000, and $7,000 in jewelry – apparently referring to a ring belonging to one of the customers, according to a police report.

According to the police report, an electronic tracker was inside a bag taken by the robbers. Atlanta Police officers tracked a suspect vehicle on I-85 and Sandy Springs Police joined in the pursuit. The Georgia State Patrol then pursued the car into Clayton County, where it crashed into another vehicle and the suspects fled on foot, according to Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham. The suspects got away, despite the use of a Sandy Springs Police dog to track them, Worsham said.

The suspects were described as black males. In surveillance images released by the police department, one suspect wore a dark, Nike brand hooded sweatshirt and dark pants; another wore a dark hooded sweatshirt with an Atlanta Falcons logo and gray or blue pants; and another work a gray or brown jacket, a dark New York Yankees ballcap and a gray handkerchief over his face.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Jon Williams at 770-551-3296 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or crimestoppersatlanta.org.