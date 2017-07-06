DeKalb offering free disposal to residents on July 29

DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host “Amnesty Day,” an opportunity for DeKalb County residents to dispose of items such as furniture and construction and demolition materials without charge. The free event will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Seminole Road Landfill, 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294.

During “Amnesty Day,” a part of the county’s Operation Clean Sweep initiative, special collection items such as tires, yard trimmings, bagged garbage and appliances can be disposed at the landfill, according to a press release. No hazardous materials will be accepted. The event is open to DeKalb County residents and proof of residency is required.

Acceptable items

Bagged household garbage

Yard trimmings

Special collection items

Tires (10 per resident)

Contruction & demolition materials (carpet, fencing, decking, etc.)

Tree parts

Bulky items

Furniture

Small and large appliances

Playground equipment

“This event advances CEO Michael Thurmond’s efforts to address one of his most critical priorities of cleaning up the county,” said Sanitation Division Deputy Director Tracy Hutchinson. “Operation Clean Sweep is remediating blight through beautification and Amnesty Day is an opportunity for residents to help participate in keeping DeKalb County beautiful.”

Operation Clean Sweep is a multi-departmental initiative focusing on litter removal, illegal dumping, mowing grass, and removing debris, trash and grass from streets, sidewalks, roadway drains and rights-of-way. Departments partnering in the initiative include Roads and Drainage, Beautification, Sanitation, Communications and Public Safety.

For more information contact Pauline A. Andrea, public information officer, at 404-294-2092, paandrea@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

Find updates on Operation Clean Sweep at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/clean-sweep