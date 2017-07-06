Report: Arrest made in suspected Brookhaven school arson case

A man suspected of starting a fire at a Brookhaven private school was arrested near Buckhead on July 6.

Michael Hornbuckle, 40, who authorities said is homeless, was arrested and faces charges of starting the July 4 fire at St. Martin’s Episcopal School located on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

The fire started early July 4 and a surveillance video from the school showing a man entering the school before the fire started was released to the public on July 5.