Water treatment plant power outage affects some in Buckhead

The city of Atlanta issued a boil water advisory the morning of July 6 for areas near Downtown and most of the city south of that area. While Buckhead was not included, some have reported low water pressure and loss of water in the neighborhood, including Piedmont Hospital at 1968 Peachtree Road.

A water pump at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, which is located south of Buckhead off Northside Drive, lost power early July 6, a Department of Watershed Management statement says. Power was restored within 40 minutes, and the department has not found any evidence of water contamination, but the city issued the advisory “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement says.

Water pressure at the hospital has now been restored. The hospital had fire trucks supplement the water supply to the air conditioning equipment and physicians were encouraged to cancel outpatient and elective procedures, a hospital statement said.

Some Buckhead residents said on social media they reportedly have had no water or low water pressure. If residents experience this, even if they are outside of the advisory zone, the city said they may want to follow the boil water advisory precautions.

The city statement says affected residents should boil water for one minute past a rolling boil before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly careful, the statement says. The advisory is in effect until further notice.