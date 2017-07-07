Atlanta boil water advisory lifted for almost all areas

The boil water advisory in Atlanta has been partially lifted, and now only includes two small areas southwest of Downtown. Buckhead was not included in the original advisory’s boundaries, but the advisory said any resident that experienced a drop in water pressure or loss of water may want to follow the advisory precautions, and some in the Buckhead area, including Piedmont Hospital, experienced water issues.

In a statement, Mayor Kasim Reed said the city expects results of the water testing to come back July 8 and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will determine if the partial advisory can be lifted.

The advisory was issued after a water pump at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, which is located south of Buckhead off Northside Drive, lost power early July 6, a Department of Watershed Management statement said.