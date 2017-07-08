Political ‘snowflakes’ pop up in Brookhaven

A Chamblee artist who backed Democrat Jon Ossoff in the heated 6th Congressional District race is trying to cool off the political climate off with some snowflakes and humor.

The artist, who asked that his real name not be published but uses the pseudonym Hamilton Burger, said after the June 20 runoff between Republican Karen Handel and Ossoff, he collected several hundred of their political signs that dotted yards and rights-of-way for months in the hotly contested race that garnered national attention.

And he turned them into snowflakes. Yes, snowflakes, in a not-so-subtle dig at the derogatory word people on both sides of the political spectrum have hurled at each other.

“I know this an insult from both sides, so it seemed appropriate,” he said. “Those who wish to be offended will be offended. I’ve heard all of it. Whatever you’re going to see, you’re going to see.”

Burger decided to create “whimsical decorations” of the signs that dotted yards and fields and rights-of-way for months in his hometown, in Brookhaven and Dunwoody, and throughout the northern

suburbs.

“Back in the day there were those T-shirts that said, ‘My parents went to Florida and all I got was this crappy T-shirt,’” he said of the seed for his idea that led to his epiphany, “Well, my district had a $50 million election and all I got were these crappy signs.”

He added, “I thought it would be a whimsical decoration,” he said of recycling the signs. “And I thought it would make a few people smile after a long, aggravating period.”

Dunwoody Councilmember Terry Nall, a Handel supporter, did not smile, however, and said he believed the city cleanup of the signs “is an unfortunate use of public resources.”

“For a city with a small, lean budget, this is an unfortunate use of public resources. Clearly, someone must have a lot of extra time to modify these signs and then place them around the city,” he said in a statement.

Brookhaven city spokesperson Ann Marie Quill said that maintenance crews will sweep away any snowflakes they find.

“We are aware of the signs and will pick any up that are in the right of way as part of our routine sign sweeps as time and weather permits,” she said.