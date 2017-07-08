Three Dunwoody council seats up for election this year

Three City Council seats are up for election this November, and so far three candidates have thrown their hats in the ring.

Councilmember Doug Thompson, who represents Post 3, has said he is not seeking re-election after two terms on the City Council. Tom Lambert, running for his first political office, has announced he is running for that seat.

Post 2 Councilmember Jim Riticher said he is seeking a second term, and Post 1 Councilmember Pam Tallmadge said she is also seeking re-election. Tallmadge was elected in 2015 to the seat vacated by Denis Shortal, who resigned the post to run for mayor.

“Two years went by very quickly,” Tallmadge said.

The council election is scheduled for Nov. 7. Qualifying is scheduled to run Aug. 21-23.

Tallmadge, a key organizer of the city’s annual 4th of July Parade, has not made a formal announcement of her candidacy, but is telling people who ask of her intention to seek another term that she will. She said there is still much to learn as a member of City Council and that she wants to see several projects through, including the building of the new Austin Elementary School and the new baseball fields at Brook Run Park.

“There’s a lot to do still and I’m not done yet,” she said.

Riticher, who won the seat in 2013, said he also wants to follow through on projects begun during his first term, and especially continue a focus on paving.

“We’ve put more of an emphasis on paving and that is definitely one of my core planks,” he said.

He said his career in engineering and IT management and consulting brings “useful skills” to the council when it comes to construction and development projects and also to zoning issues.

Riticher also is endorsing Lambert in the race to replace Thompson.

Lambert announced in May he would be running to replace Thompson. He played an instrumental role in the city’s founding and incorporation by helping secure a federal grant to bring new sidewalks, lighting and other pedestrian improvements to the city during its first days.

“I believe we have reached an important milestone in our young city’s development. We have spent much of our first 10 years as a city playing catch-up from years of apathy and neglect from DeKalb County government,” he said.

“I believe it’s critical that our next decade be focused on building the Dunwoody of tomorrow. I am not suggesting changing who we are as a community…I believe we can respect and maintain what makes Dunwoody special, while still adding amenities and services that will enhance our quality of life and continue to allow our city to grow and thrive,” Lambert added.

Lambert also states on his campaign website he will focus on parks and recreation, including the new Brook Run Park master plan.