Brookhaven Police blotter: June 21-27

From Brookhaven police reports dated June 21 through June 27. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Possession and DUI

2100 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On June 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Theft and Burglary

3600 block of Ashcroft Bend— On June 21, a theft was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 21, in the morning, four entering auto incidents were reported to police.

1400 block of Brookhaven Trace — On June 21, in the morning, an entering auto call was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On June 27, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

Assault

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On June 26, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

1200 block of Standard Drive — On June 21, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On June 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On June 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of operating his car without a tag.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On June 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of using a fake ID.

Clairmont Road — On June 24, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of following too closely.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On June 24, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On June 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without working brake lights.

1200 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On June 27, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

100 block of Highland Lake Circle — On June 27, around noon, a man was arrested and accused of murder.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On June 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On June 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Incidents:

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On June 21, in the afternoon, a hit and run was reported.