Buckhead police blotter, June 18-24

The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead between June 18 through June 24, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

1000 block of Huff Road — June 20

3100 block of Roswell Road — June 20

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — June 21

Burglary

100 block of 26th Street — June 19

2000 block of Manchester Street — June 19

3200 block of Mathieson Drive — June 20

3200 block of Ferncliff Place — June 20

3000 block of Peachtree Road — June 23

600 block of Garson Drive — June 23

600 block of Garson Drive — June 24 (2 incidents)

2100 block of Defoor Hills Road — (2 incidents)

Robbery

2500 block of Piedmont Road — June 21

2100 block of Piedmont Road — June 21

Larceny

Between June 18 and June 24 there were 41 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 14 reported incidents of auto theft between June 18 and June 24.