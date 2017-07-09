Dunwoody Police blotter: June 21-27

From Dunwoody police reports dated June 21 through June 27. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

5200 block of Magnolia Walk Circle — On June 21, in the evening, a window to an 81-year-old woman’s home was forced open and jewelry was taken.

4600 block of North Peachtree Road — Between June 22 and June 24, someone forced their way into a home, damaging a basement door, mirrors and vases.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 21, after midnight, a man reported the theft of a laptop and a bag from his car, which was parked in a hotel parking lot. Another person reported that his car was broken into in the early morning at the same location.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On June 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal a wallet and fragrances from a discount retailer.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 21, in the evening, a 23-year-old female was arrested and accused of trying to steal a denim jacket from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 21, in the evening, a man was arrested at a superstore and accused of trying to shoplift men’s clothing. He was also accused of public indecency.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 22, in the afternoon, a man was accused of trying to steal phone cases at a superstore. He was arrested and accused of shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 22, a specialty store in Perimeter Mall reported a theft.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 22, in the evening, more than $11,000 worth of computers, bags, and passports were stolen from a car.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On June 22, a juvenile was arrested and released to her mother after it was alleged she tried to steal baby clothes from a discount retailer.

2100 block of Madison Drive — On June 22, a man reported another man took his cellphone.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the morning, a woman reported the theft of her cellphone.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On June 23, in the morning, a woman reported that someone tried to enter her parked car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, an unidentified man around 50-years-old allegedly stole an iPhone, Apple TV, three hard drives and cables from the computer store.

9300 block of Madison Drive — On June 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported that someone removed a purse containing her cellphone, credit cards and, $100 cash from her minivan.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On June 23, in the evening, a woman reported someone pickpocketed her cellphone earlier in the day.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal dresses from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the evening, a man was arrested at a department store and accused of trying to steal jewelry.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the evening, a woman reported a larceny of personal belongings that occurred while she was dining at a restaurant.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 24, in the evening, a man reported the theft of his cellphone while he was at a department store.

5200 block of Forest Springs Drive — On June 25, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of trying to break into a car, loitering and prowling.

1600 block of Durret Way — On June 26, in the morning, a man reported the theft of a flashlight from his unlocked car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of trying to steal clothing from a department store.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of trying to steal from a department store.

Assault

4900 block of Lakeside Drive — On June 22, in the afternoon, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute.

6800 block of Peachtree-Industrial Road — On June 25, after midnight, a victim reported an assault that required he be transported to the hospital for treatment.

4200 block of Abercorn Avenue — On June 27, in the evening, officers responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

Arrests:

1000 block of Madison Drive — On June 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of a probation violation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of a probation violation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass, resisting an officer and bringing a handgun on to the premises of Perimeter Mall.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 26, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct charges after an incident that happened June 23 at the library.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 23, in the evening, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute in a parking lot. A woman was arrested and accused of larceny and resisting the officer.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/ Perimeter Center East — On June 25, in the afternoon, following an accident, officers arrested a woman and accused her of providing false representations to an officer, diving while unlicensed and improper lane usage.

4500 block of Barclay Drive — On June 26, in the morning, a woman was arrested for credit fraud.

5300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct after officers followed up reports about an intoxicated man attempting to drive.

Other Incidents:

4600 block of Ridgeview Road — On June 21, credit fraud was reported at a hotel. On June 23, a man was arrested in connection to the incident.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 27, a fraud incident was reported at a department store concerning credit fraud and impersonating an individual.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On June 22, a hit and run accident took place.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On June 23, in the afternoon, a woman reported the forgery of a check.

4500 block of Devonshire Road — On June 23, in the afternoon, officers responded to a call about harassing communications.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On June 24, in the afternoon, officers responded to two parties who said a car pulled between them and hit both before driving away.

2400 block of Windon Court — On June 26, credit fraud was reported.

1000 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On June 27, a man reported identity theft.