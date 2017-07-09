Sandy Springs police blotter, June 14-21

Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from the department’s records. The incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between June 14 and June 21.

Burglary

1800 block of Windridge Drive — On June 16, a leasing manager said she saw a man trying to open the office door, which was locked. Soon after, she saw him inside the office near a window that had been opened. Once inside, the man set the alarm off and then fled.

6000 block of Cherry Tree Lane — On June 17, between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., someone forced a garage door open and attempted to sabotage the resident’s car. Someone loosened the lug nuts on one of the wheels and an unknown substance had been poured down into the gas tank. The perp(s) disabled the generator that runs power to the home and the cameras. The victim noted to the officer that the suspect could be among the many people he has kicked out of the home in the past months.

5600 block of Roswell Road — On June 17, someone unlocked a bedroom window and entered the apartment. The resident said she had just moved in and still in the transition process. She reported a bottle of liquor missing.

3200 block of Sandalwood Drive — On June 21, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., someone entered the apartment through an unlocked back door and stole a jewelry box and its contents, including a Michael Kors watch valued at $250.

5801 Kingsport Drive — On June 21, the complainant said someone forced a rear window to gain access to a church. Burglars took $1,000 cash from a security box as well as two speakers.

Theft

300 block of Riverhill Road — On June 14, the resident reported that she purchased a refrigerator and subcontracted for delivery by another company. She told the officer she became worried after overhearing one of the employees tell another, “Leave the door open so we can come back and get some of the whiskey.” She later discovered her iPhone and her American Express card were stolen from the kitchen counter. Tan attempt to use the card was made the next day, but the card was declined.

New Northside Drive — On June 16, a ride-share driver reported that he picked up a customer at SunTrust Park and at some point realized the customer in the car was not the client. (The client cancelled the pickup shortly after the man got into the car.) The driver pulled into a gas station to allow the man to get cash from the ATM. The man absconded across the street.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On June 22, a man reported he accidentally left his iPad in the electrical room of a building overnight. The next day, the iPad was gone.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between June 16 and June 21, there were 17 thefts from vehicles.

Arrests

6000 block of Glenridge Drive — On June 16, during a traffic stop, a small amount of marijuana was found in a cigarette box. The driver was arrested.

Dunwoody Place — On June 16, following a suspicious-car 911 call, officers located a small amount of marijuana in the car.

8700 block of Roswell Road — On June 16, staff at a grocery store detained a woman they said stole a pack of Mucinex DM cough suppressant pills. She was cited and released.

Other Things

6200 block of Mt. Vernon Hwy — On June 16, a 64-year-old woman reported that she was contacted by phone, from a company called Albion Solutions. The caller, “Mark,” said the company was going out of business and clients were eligible for a refund. She spoke to “Mark,” who said she would receive the refund faster if he could access her computer. She allowed it, and then noticed that “Mark” went to her bank website, supposedly to wire the money to her account. He requested her security information, which she declined to give him, saying the refund should be mailed to her home. At that point, “Mark,” who had an Indian accent, went off the chain, cursing and screaming at the victim. He then locked her out of the computer and hung up.

Roswell Road ramp from I-285 — On June 16, a 47-year-old man reported that a motorist pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him after being detained on the exit ramp due to the victim allowing a pedestrian, in front of his car, to cross the roadway.

800 block of Hammond Drive — On June 18, a patrol officer stopped a Kia Sportage after running the tag which came back registered to a Mazda CX-9. The officer detained the 16-year-old juvenile driver after checking the VIN and discovering the car had been reported stolen in Roswell. The officer reported finding a credit card and a check for $367 in the juvenile’s pocket. Neither the card nor check had his name on it. The juvenile said he found the check in the parking lot of a gas station and the car had a stack of credit cards. He said he helped himself to one of the cards. As far as the car, he told the officer he borrowed it from a friend who lives on Roberts Drive. He was arrested and accused of theft, receiving stolen goods, forgery and acquiring a license plate for concealing.

A 24-year-old woman posted her resume with Indeed.com. A company in India contacted her and offered a job. They sent her a check for $4,820 from a Mark George, in Stevenson, Md. The instructions were to deposit the check and immediately send $3,500 to one location and $1,000 to another, in the names of Samantha Lira and Jamel Richard, who were in Texas. Of course, later, the bank called and said the checks were fake.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer spotted a car on Ga. 400 driving with excessive speed — more than 90 mph — given the conditions (rain) and being within a construction area. Three miles later, when he caught up, he stopped the car and interviewed the driver who explained, “I really had to [find a toilet] and was trying to get to the Waffle House at Exit 7.”

Now I know we’ve all been in this position when nature rings the doorbell at the Bladder Residence, but just in case it does, please know that there is a Waffle House at Exit 6.

Grogan’s Lake Point — On June 22, A 46-year-old woman reported that she received a call from a 219 area code (Indiana, Gary and Valparaiso areas), telling her she owed $7,985 in taxes and would be arrested. She told him to send a formal letter requesting the funds and (of course) the man refused. She told the officer that a moment later, she got a call from someone claiming to be a Sandy Springs police officer, from the main city number. The caller then ended the call. (I’m not sure what that part was all about.)