Brookhaven appoints members to Peachtree Creek Steering Committee

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst appointed members to the Peachtree Creek Steering Committee at the City’s June 29 council meeting.

The committee will provide critical oversight and guidance to the PATH Foundation as it completes engineering studies and prepares final construction documents for Phase I of the Peachtree Creek Greenway, according to a city press release. This phase runs approximately 1.25 miles from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road.

“While the initial planning documents for the Greenway provided us with considerable public commentary, this last step will truly benefit from the expertise we have here in Brookhaven,” said Mayor Ernst. “We are fortunate to have such highly-qualified individuals who are willing to donate their time to represent the community and provide feedback during this very exciting stage.”

Appointees are:

Nathaniel Coles , Assistant Director of Facility Operations, The Salvation Army

Delores Crowell, Director – Intergovernmental Affairs, DeKalb County Government

Betsy Eggers, Chair, Peachtree Creek Greenway LLC

Kim Gokce, President Cross Keys Foundation, Founding Member Cross Keys Sustainable Neighborhood Initiative, Member Brookhaven Governor's Commission

Marc Reich, General Manager, REI Outdoor Gear

, General Manager, REI Outdoor Gear Robert Turner, Board Member, Briarwood Park Conservancy, Million Mile Greenway, and Ronald McDonald House Charities