Dunwoody City Council approves spending up to $5.7M for new baseball fields

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council voted 5-2 July 10 to spend up to $5.7 million for the design and construction of two new baseball fields adjacent to Brook Run Park.

The amount is still significantly more than the budgeted $4.3 million to build the fields but the council agreed the remainder of the money would come from the city’s reserves. Mayor Denis Shortal and Councilmember Lynn Deutsch voted against the motion. Deutsch said she wanted the price to come down to at least $5.5 million while Shortal suggested putting the bid out for a request for proposal to try to possibly bring the cost down even more.

The July vote comes after the mayor and council in May rejected bids for the project because the lowest bid came in at slightly more than $7.3 million. A contractor that works with the state was able to estimate the project at between $5.7 million and $5.8 million, said Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker.

The new fields being built on property once belonging to Peachtree Charter Middle School are to replace the current baseball fields in Dunwoody Park used by Dunwoody Senior Baseball that were sold as part of a land swap to the DeKalb County Board of Education.

Walker said he expects the new fields will be completed by Feb. 1 when Dunwoody Senior Baseball is set to start its fall league. The school district is expected to demolish the current fields sometime in October, to begin construction of the new Austin Elementary School.

The two new baseball fields were part of a deal between the city and the DeKalb County School District that moved the baseball fields to land that had been part of Peachtree Charter Middle School while allowing the school district to build a new 900-seat Austin Elementary School on land that once belonged to the city as part of Dunwoody Park. The new school is currently slated to open in fall 2019.

The city also gets the property where the current Austin Elementary School stands to potentially become a park. The city also received $3.6 million from DeKalb Schools as part of the deal.