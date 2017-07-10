‘Movies by the Lake’ in Perimeter Center on July 11

The Sandy Springs office community at 7000 Central Park in Perimeter Center is hosting “Movies by the Lake” on Tuesday, July 11, with the screening of “The Sandlot.” The event is free and open to the public.

The terrace and lake area of 7000 Central Park will be transformed into an outdoor cinema, with lakeside seating, food trucks and outdoor games providing a fun and festive evening for all ages.

“The Sandlot” is a comedy “featuring the summer adventures of a rag-tag neighborhood baseball team and their quest to overcome the dreaded ‘Beast,'” according to a press release.

A limited number of soft, fleece blankets will be available to borrow for moviegoers who prefer lawn seating by the lake. This is a family-friendly event open to all ages. Food and beverage trucks will be on-site beginning at 6 p.m. The first 25 people will receive a $10 voucher to the food truck. Parking is free. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.