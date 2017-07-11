Spots still open in Atlanta’s Citizen’s Police Academy

There are still a few spots open in the Atlanta Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy, a course that includes classes on crime lab procedures, 911 operations, identity theft, use of force, active shooters, homicide investigations and a SWAT visit.

The application must be delivered by July 13 and the class begins July 19. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a resident of metro Atlanta and be able to pass a background check. The application must be notarized and include a copy of the applicant’s driver’s license.

The application can be dropped off at APD headquarters, at 226 Peachtree Street SW, which is also where the classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the APD’s website or contact Elizabeth Espy, the director of community engagement and events, at enespy@atlantaga.gov.