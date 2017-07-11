State Sen. Fran Millar elected vice chair of SREB’s legislative advisory council

State Sen. Fran Millar (R-Dunwoody) was recently elected as vice chair of the Southern Regional Education Board’s Legislative Advisory Council. As the chair of Georgia’s Senate Higher Education Committee, Millar has served actively with SREB, including commissions on college affordability and early childhood education, according to an SREB press release.

Millar represents District 40, which includes portions of Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana will serve a second one-year term as chair of the SREB. He was re-elected at last month’s annual meeting in New Orleans.

Other elections, according to a press release:

Senator Joyce Elliott, a Democrat, of Arkansas was elected vice chair. Elliott has served actively for a number of years on SREB’s Board, Legislative Advisory Council and special commissions on topics such as early childhood education and college affordability.

Senator Robert H. Plymale of West Virginia, a Democrat, was re-elected as treasurer of the Board. A member of the West Virginia legislature since 1993, he has been an SREB Board member since 2003.

Representative Alan Baker of Alabama, a Republican, was elected chair of SREB’s Legislative Advisory Council. A former teacher, Baker has been an active SREB member, including serving on commissions on career and technical education and on college affordability. He succeeds state senator Reginald Tate of Tennessee as chair of the group.

A nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality. Member states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.