Buckhead Coalition to provide free wills to neighborhood residents

The Buckhead Coalition, a nonprofit business organization, announced they will provide free wills to Buckhead residents through a partnership with the attorney Michael Roth of the law firm Graham and Jensen.

The program began with assisting a group of Masters of Business Administration students at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business’ Buckhead campus with creating a will, with Roth walking them through the one-page form, the coalition said in a press release.

Roth can be reached at 404-835-9981 and Buckhead residents can get a copy of this free will at the 3340 Peachtree Road coalition office.

Sam Massell, the coalition president, previously mentioned this program during a profile on the organization and tour of its office.