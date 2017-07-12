Dunwoody issues ‘Parks Pursuit Challenge’ for July

To commemorate and celebrate July as Parks & Recreation Month, the city of Dunwoody is conducting a “Parks Pursuit Challenge” with winners eligible to win prizes to iconic local venues.

To participate, post a picture of yourself, your family and/or friends in a Duwoody park and use the hashtags #DunwoodyParks and #PlayOnJuly. Those who do so will be eligible to win four tickets to the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Festival, a family membership and swag bag from Spruill Center for the Arts, two season tickets to the 2017-2018 Stage Door Players season shows, or a free facility rental at a city park.

The city’s parks are:

Brook Run Park

Donaldson-Bannister Farm

Dunwoody Park

Georgetown Park

North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center

Pernoshal Park

Vernon Oaks Park

Windwood Hollow Park