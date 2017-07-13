Video: $20,000 in jewelry stolen from Sandy Springs home

Sandy Springs Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected in the theft of $20,000 in jewelry from a home on Brixham Court.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 8 and two males are seen on security cameras entering the home where the jewelry was stolen.

According to a police report, the homeowner called police at about 5:30 a.m. on July 8 and told officers he was out of town but could see two men in his house through his home security cameras. He told police the suspects left through the back of the house carrying bags filled with items.

Police reported that the suspects removed a pillow case from the bed in the master bedroom and stuffed a jewelry box in it. Several dresser drawers had been opened and rummaged through, according to police. The suspects broke out a small glass window from a rear patio door to enter the home, according to the report. The victim told police the suspects physically moved two of his front exterior security cameras and one rear camera. All cameras were dusted and printed for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Johnson at 770-551-3314 or Crime Stoppers of Atlanta.