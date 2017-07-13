Atlanta BeltLine to host July 13 meeting on Buckhead trail

Atlanta BeltLine officials will host a public meeting July 13 to gather community feedback on the upcoming Northeast Trail, which will run between Monroe Drive and I-85 and extend into southern parts of Buckhead.

Officials will present details on the segment between Ansley Mall and Mayson Street.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be held at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church located in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood at 1824 Piedmont Avenue N.E.

The meeting is for the Northeast and Northside Study Group, which includes Lindbergh/Morosgo, Garden Hills, Peachtree Hills, Ardmore, Collier Hills, Brookwood Hills and other neighborhoods in Midtown and near Downtown.

Atlanta BeltLine officials will discuss project timelines and other details about the project, and gather community input that will help shape the trail’s design, according to public notice about the meeting. The team behind the design and construction of the trail will be introduced.

For more information, contact engage@atlbeltline.org or 404-477-3552.