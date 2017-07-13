Brookhaven’s Boys & Girls Club property for sale; townhomes proposed for site

The Boys & Girls Club of Brookhaven is for sale and developers are hoping to build 74 townhomes on the site.

Located at 1330 North Druid Hills Road, the Boys & Girls Club is currently open for summer camp. A new club in Chamblee is set to open next year.

Ashton Atlanta Residential LLC, a subsidiary of well-known homebuilder Ashton Woods, wants to buy the land so it can build a 74-townhome development, according to documents on file with the city of Brookhaven.

Natasha Rice, Vice President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, which oversees the Brookhaven club, said in a statement that over the last year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta has been evaluating neighborhoods in and around the area to figure out where most of the kids who need access to its services live.

“We have decided to sell the current Brookhaven location and relocate to better serve the families and kids who need us most,” she said.

The new club will be located at 2880 Dresden Drive in Chamblee, the former site of Sophia Academy, approximately four miles from the current location.

“We weighed many factors in making our decision, but top on the list is the ability to serve more kids better,” Rice said. “The new location offers more than double the building space of our old site including a huge gym where families can take part in events. We will be able to serve 250 kids each day – a big increase over our current space by more than 50 percent.

The exact timing for the big move is still in the work, but it will take place January 2018. “As we transition, we will do everything we can to continue serving the kids and families who attend the club now,” she said.

“Our organization has been a member of the Brookhaven community for more than 40 years. We’ve met thousands of amazing kids and families over the years, and been blown away by the level of support we’ve received,” Rice added. “From partners to volunteers to the residents near our club, so many people have given their time, talent, and treasure to our cause. We are now and will continue to be committed to being a strong partner and community hub.”

Ashton Atlanta Residential LLC is seeking to rezone the property for the townhome development with vehicular access from Sylvan Circle. The property is currently zoned R-75 (single-family residential) and Ashston is seeking to have it rezoned to RM-100 (multi-family residential).

Each of the townhomes is proposed to be 3,000 square feet and have a maximum of four stories.

The developers will hold a public meeting Aug. 2 at 1330 North Druid Hills Road at 6 p.m.

The case is slated to go before the Planning Commission Sept. 6 and to the City Council Sept. 26.

Renderings of the proposed townhomes (via city of Brookhaven)