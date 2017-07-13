Dunwoody council approves more than $340K in stormwater repairs

The Dunwoody mayor and City Council voted July 10 to approve approximately $342,390 in stormwater repairs.

Repairs at 2542 Bentbrook Drive totaling $220,682.28 are being made following several complaints from a resident on an adjoining property who reported damages to their home from water flowing through stone flumes.

“Saff observations and a completed hydrology study does not support that stormwater damages were caused by drainage from Bentbrook Drive or the city’s drainage infrastructure. However, staff does agree that this drainage system was not properly constructed in the 1970s and that the construction of an alternate alignment is warranted,” according to a city memo by David Elliott, director of Stormwater Management.

Another $60,854.20 will be spent to repair a stormwater culvert at 2222 Dartford Drive. The repairs are needed after a report of a sinkhole, Elliott stated in a city memo.

Both projects will be funded with 2017 stormwater maintenance funds.