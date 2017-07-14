Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve hosting dog event July 15

Blue Heron Nature Preserve is hosting its third annual “Doggie Daze” event on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the preserve located at 4055 Roswell Road in Buckhead.

The event is free and open to the public, and visitors are welcome to bring their dogs. There will also be a raffle with proceeds benefiting Blue Heron, a 30-acre preserve with creeks and trails populated with wildlife.

Visitors will be able to take guided tours of Blue Heron and make dog themed art. There will also be opportunities to adopt or foster a dog through the Lifeline Animal Project, Bark Town Dog Rescue and Sanctuary and Ahimsa House, a nonprofit that helps foster pets of domestic abuse victims.

For more information, visit Blue Heron’s website.