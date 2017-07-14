Where to recycle glass in Dunwoody, Brookhaven

DeKalb County will discontinue curbside pickup of glass for recycling beginning Monday, July 17, there are several places in Dunwoody and Brookhaven where residents can take their glass.
In Brookhaven, people can take their glass to Blackburn Park.
In Dunwoody, people can take their glass to Brook Run Park as well as the Dunwoody Library.
Other locations in DeKalb County to take glass for recycling are:
Mason Mill Park
Wade Walker Park
Redan Recreation Center
Tucker Recreation Center
Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center
Exchange Park Recreation Center
Stonecrest Library
Flat Shoals Library
Salem-Panola Library
Hairston Crossing Library
Fire Station 12
Edgewood location Target
Seminole Road Landfill
Before dropping off glass containers, residents should rinse all food and liquids. Only food and beverage glass containers that are blue, green, clear or brown glass will be accepted. The drop-off locations will not accept pane glass, light bulbs, ceramic glass or non-beverage and non-food containers.
For more information, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.