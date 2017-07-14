Sandy Springs Police arrest suspect in cellphone store robbery

Sandy Springs Police have arrested a man they say is one of three suspects accused of an Independence Day robbery of a cellphone store.

Laron James Patterson, 20, of Morrow faces multiple charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment, as well as a charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Patterson is currently in the Fulton County Jail.

The July 4 robbery targeted an AT&T store at 4600 Roswell Road at Windsor Parkway, part of Sandy Springs’ Gateway shopping center, near the Buckhead border. Two employees and two customers were forced to the ground at gunpoint, with some tied up and all of them forced into the store’s safe room.

The trio of robbers stole an estimated $72,000 in cellphones and jewelry, then escaped state troopers after crashing a getaway car in Clayton County.

Police are still seeking other suspects. Anyone with information about the case can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Jon Williams at 770-551-3296 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or crimestoppersatlanta.org.