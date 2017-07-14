Two Brookhaven City Council seats up for election this year

The Brookhaven City Council District 2 and District 4 seats are up for election this November and both incumbents have announced they want to continue serving.

John Park, who represents District include Ashford Park, Skyland Park and Briarwood Park, has already held his first fundraiser. Joe Gebbia, who represents District 4, which includes Buford Highway and the area south of I-85 including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Executive Park, most of which has been purchased by Emory University, has also stated in an interview he is seeking reelection.

Dale Boone, formal mayoral candidate and competitive eater, has also filed with the city his declaration of intent to run for the District 4 seat to challenge Gebbia. The DOI allows Boone to raise funds for his campaign.

In an announcement made recently on Facebook, Park said he wants to “protect parks and green space, achieve balanced growth and provide efficient city services.”

“Due to our efforts, Brookhaven has acquired, or is in the process of acquiring, over 50 acres of green space. We’ve balanced the distribution of capital projects to all districts whether they be storm water management, parks or sidewalks,” he stated. “We’ve worked to mitigate the issues that come with growth. For example, we passed an ordinance to require storm water retention on almost all new construction. We’ve brought in new management to improve delivery of city services through the establishment of processes that are consistent, measurable, and flexible.”

Park also spearheaded the movement to bring a controversial “comfort women” memorial to the city after the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta rejected the statue. The memorial honors the sex-trafficking victims of the Japanese military during World War II and, according to city officials, shines a light on the issue of human trafficking in contemporary society.

Gebbia has served on the City Council since the city was founded.

Qualifying for the City Council election is Aug. 23-25. The election is Nov. 7.