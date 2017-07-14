Video: Dunwoody Police seeking suspects in robbery, elder exploitation cases

The Dunwoody Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Herbert Lewis and Clinton Stone. Lewis and Stone have active warrants for robbery by sudden snatching, financial transaction card fraud and elder exploitation, according to a police department press release.

“Since 2016, both subjects have been seen approaching elderly individuals at retail locations in the metro area, distracting the victims by various methods, and stealing their wallets and purses,” according to the release. “In almost every case, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards to make purchases worth hundreds of dollars. The victims are targeted solely because of their age and, in some cases, their health.”

Dunwoody Police have released video of a 67-year-old disabled veteran at a Dunwoody gas station when the suspects approached him, distracted him and then allegedly stole his wallet.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of either Herbert Lewis or Clinton Stone is asked to contact Det. A. Stallings at Anthony.stallings@dunwoodyga.gov or at 678-382-6921. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the Submit a Crime Tip tab at www.dunwoodypolice.com or by texting C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637). Use the key word DPDTIPS at the start of your message. Each of these methods is confidential, encrypted, and completely anonymous.