Applications for Brookhaven Citizen’s Police Academy now being accepted

Applications for the Brookhaven Police Department’s fourth Citizen’s Police Academy are now being accepted through Aug. 8.

Anyone who lives or works in Brookhaven is invited to attend. The class is open for all those over 21 years of age. A criminal background check. will be conducted on applicants and the police department reserves the right to deny enrollment to those with a criminal history.

The academy will meet every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and takes place Aug. 17-Oct.26. The first meeting will be held at the police station.

For more information and to apply, download and complete the application and background check consent form here and return to Russell.davis@brookhavenga.gov or in person at the Brookhaven Police Station, 2665 Buford Highway, by Aug. 8. A confirmation letter will be mailed to all accepted applicants.

There is no charge for attending this training; however, you may not miss more than two classes in the 10-week period.