Atlanta honors Buckhead buildings for reducing energy consumption

The city of Atlanta honored businesses for reducing energy and water consumption at a ceremony July 12, and the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead was awarded an MVP award.

The Atlanta Better Buildings Challenge held its annual recognition event for the program that challenges participating commercial buildings to reduce energy and water consumption by 20 percent by 2020. The MVP award was given to participants that are top performers and also strong advocates for the challenge and for reducing energy consumption, according to a press release.

The challenge is led by the city’s Office of Resilience in partnership with Livable Buckhead, Central Atlanta Progress, Southface and Midtown Alliance.

Several other Buckhead buildings were recognized as top performers in the challenge, including Gallery Condominium, Lenox Square Mall, One Alliance Center, One Buckhead Plaza, The Pinnacle, Tower Place 100 and Westminster Schools, the press release announced.

Atlanta was one of the first cities selected by President Barack Obama in 2011 to participate in this U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge program, which has since expanded throughout the country, according to the release.

Approximately 39 percent of buildings participating in the challenge have met the 20 percent water reduction goal, three years ahead of the 2020 deadline, the press release said.