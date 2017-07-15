Latest lane closures on I-285, Ga. 400 through July 20

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane closures on I-285 and Ga. 400 for the massive interchange reconstruction project. The closures affect a single lane and happen only in night and early morning hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

The current round of lane closures include:

Ga. 400

Through July 15: One right lane, northbound and southbound, between the Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road. That section of Ga. 400 is about four miles long, and only about two miles of lane will be closed at any one time.

July 19-20: One right lane southbound, between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive.

I-285

July 16-17: One lane eastbound, between Riverside Drive and “east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road.”