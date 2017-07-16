Deadline to submit Buckhead Council mayoral forum questions July 23

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods is hosting a mayoral candidate forum in October, and has asked each Buckhead neighborhood to provide five questions for the forum.

BCN will combine the lists of questions, narrow them down and pose them to the candidates at the forum. The full list of questions will be provided to each candidate so they know what Buckhead residents’ concerns are, the North Buckhead Civic Association said in the July newsletter.

The NBCA is asking all North Buckhead residents to send in their suggestions for questions by emailing NorthBuckhead@yahoo.com. The questions must be provided to BCN by July 23, so NBCA and every other neighborhood association must provide the questions by then.

Contact information for the leaders of other Buckhead neighborhood associations can be found on BCN’s website.

The forum will held October 18 at North Atlanta High School.