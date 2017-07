The Dunwoody Police Department has released a sketch of a person suspected of punching a girl in the face a week ago.

On July 10 at 11:40 a.m., a juvenile girl was punched in the side of the face as she was taking out the garbage at the Bell Perimeter Apartment complex on Perimeter Center East, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org,