Bauman, Paulson to run for Sandy Springs Council re-election

Sandy Springs City Councilmembers Andy Bauman and John Paulson will run for re-election this fall, they announced July 17.

Bauman is an attorney, real estate investor and co-founder of the Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market. He won the District 6 seat, representing the city’s southern section, in 2013.

“If I am given the privilege of serving another four-year term, I will continue to work on your behalf to improve our quality of life,” Bauman said in a written announcement. “I will continue to be responsive, to be open and transparent, and to be accountable for what we do in our city. We may not always agree on a particular issue, but I will always try to respectfully listen and take into consideration differing points of views.”

Paulson has represented District 1 – the city’s panhandle area – since 2009.

“Yes, I’m going to run again,” he said in a phone interview.

A professional construction engineer, Paulson said he believes his experience remains important to the council as it continues several major projects. Those include the City Springs civic center and a host of transportation projects funded by a new special local option sales tax expected to provide up to $119 million.

“There’s a number of projects that have been started, most notably City Springs, that I’ve been involved with since the beginning,” Paulson said. “I just want to see them through.”

The entire six-seat City Council and the mayor’s office are all on the ballot this November. District 5 Councilmember Tibby DeJulio previously announced a re-election campaign. District 4 Councilmember Gabriel Sterling plans to leave his seat to run for another office and is actively campaigning for the still-unofficial race for Fulton County chairman. Some potential candidates have expressed interest in a District 4 run, but no official announcements have been made.

Incumbents who have yet to formally announce their political plans include Mayor Rusty Paul and Councilmembers Chris Burnett (District 3) and Ken Dishman (District 2).

The candidate qualifying period is not until August and the election is scheduled for Nov. 7.