Brookhaven hosts ‘pop up’ session July 19 on Overlay District

Those wanting to give input and learn more about the rewrite of the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite are invited to a “pop up” session July 19 at 2140 Johnson Ferry Road — the site of Mesh Corners — from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Project staff will be on site under a tent in the parking lot to answer questions and to discuss ideas being discussed.

The Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay District rewrite is the result of input received from last year’s Character Area Study on Brookhaven residential areas. Throughout the public process of the study, participants frequently provided input about the existing zoning regulations in the Brookhaven-Peachtree Overlay and the need to better define the community’s vision for this area and provide regulations that would support it.

The Brookhaven Peachtree Overlay rewrite is a six-month process that will “integrate extensive public and stakeholder involvement with a robust technical analysis,” according to the press release.

Residents can also participate online at http://brookhavencharacterareastudy.com/overlay-update-information-and-activities.