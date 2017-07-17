Buckhead Coalition awards $8,000 to community organizations

The Buckhead Coalition announced July 17 it will donate $8,000 to Hospice Atlanta, the Atlanta Speech School and Atlanta Triangle Club raised through the advertising in the group’s annual publication, the Buckhead Guidebook.

The Atlanta Speech School educates children and adults with speech, hearing, language or learning disabilities. Triangle Club is a nonprofit that provides assistance to the recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

For 23 years, the business coalition has donated proceeds from the Buckhead Guidebook, a book with information on virtually every amenity in the neighborhood.

The nonprofit civic association has donated $429,000 to various community organizations since it was formed in 1988, according to a press release.