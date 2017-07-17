Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on July 17, 2017.

Buckhead Coalition awards $8,000 to community organizations

(From left) Sam Massell, the president of the Buckhead Coalition, awards $8,000 to Dabney Hollis of Hospice Atlanta, Charles Hess of Triangle Club and Comer Yates of the Atlanta Speech School July 12.

The Buckhead Coalition announced July 17 it will donate $8,000 to Hospice Atlanta, the Atlanta Speech School and Atlanta Triangle Club raised through the advertising in the group’s annual publication, the Buckhead Guidebook.

The Atlanta Speech School educates children and adults with speech, hearing, language or learning disabilities. Triangle Club is a nonprofit that provides assistance to the recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

For 23 years, the business coalition has donated proceeds from the Buckhead Guidebook, a book with information on virtually every amenity in the neighborhood.

The nonprofit civic association has donated $429,000 to various community organizations since it was formed in 1988, according to a press release.

Evelyn Andrews

About Evelyn Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*